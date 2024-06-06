New Chicago initiative to use conflict resolution, mentorship other efforts to break cycle of violence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new initiative seeks to break the cycle of violence in Chicago – and city officials say it will make a difference across the city this summer.

Under the program, which is in line with Mayor Brandon Johnson's community-first approach to public safety, Cycle Breakers will work in communities across the city with a specific focus on several areas of need – including conflict resolution, restorative practices, culture wellness, mentoring, mental health, and crisis intervention. Big billboards and colorful signs have gone up to tout the initiative, reading, "Break Cycles to Build Futures."

Meanwhile, the program is already getting started at a community center in South Shore, where on Thursday, Theo Crawford was leading a conversation on breaking the cycle of violence and improving people's quality of life in the community.

It was work that Crawford, managing executive director of the South Shore Works Planning and Preservation Coalition, was doing long before the signs touting the Cycle Breakers initiative went up.

"We collectively can lean on one another, support one another, celebrate one another, invest in one another, work and walk with one another to create the change," Crawford said.

Crawford, a lifelong Chicagoan and community leader, said he knows the challenges – and now he is ready to help execute the Cycle Breakers plan he was a part of creating.

"We are building it in the way that it allows us to make changes as we go," said Elena Ivanova with the City of Chicago.

CBS 2 asked Ivanova how the Cycle Breakers program is different from the many other groups in the city promoting community safety.

"I think what makes it different is that it was built in partnership with the community," said Ivanova. "I think it was built directly in a response to what the community wanted to see."

In other words, Ivanova said, Cycle Breakers connects all the dots.

The city is looking for people who will learn how to resolve conflict by facilitating discussions and understanding while controlling emotional responses, incorporate restorative practices such that multiple perspectives can be heard to help repair relationships, and understand the expressions of the values and principles that facilitate the wellbeing of a particular cultural group, among other responsibilities.

The city calls this a wraparound approach to preventing crime.

"It's not about law enforcement," Ivanova said. "It's a lot more that is needed and that is happening."

The city calls the Cycle Breakers a true collaborative effort. And while the collaboration kicks off this summer, when violence typically peaks in Chicago, its work will continue all year.

These are among the reasons that Crawford, a lifetime community leader, said he believes the program will make a difference.

"Hey, we collectively can break cycles," he said. "Not only does it say that we want to celebrate those individuals who have consistently been on the front lines, but it's also a direct connection to the resources, to the services, to the programs, to the individuals that are already there."

While the program officially gets off the ground in July, there is work happening now on the city's South and West sides that will continue to expand.

Mayor Johnson released the following statement on the Cycle Breakers program: "As Mayor of Chicago, I stand committed to our city's well-being. Cycle Breakers, a movement to empower our youth and adults amid the challenges of chronic stress and violence, was launched to unite and connect individuals with the support and opportunities they deserve. By addressing individual needs and inspiring action, we pave the way for a better, stronger, safer Chicago."