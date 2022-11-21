Here's what you can get for nearly price of Elon Musk's planned $8 Twitter Blue, verification fee

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Twitter's monthly paid verification has arrived for Twitter Blue members as Elon Musk takes control of the social platform.

Twitter Blue and verified members will have to pay a fee of $7.99 a month starting later this month.

The price of the proposed subscription has decreased since last month. In October, The Verge reported these members would have to pay $19.99 a month to maintain their status.

For reference, here's what you can buy for around the same price as Musk's new Twitter fee:

2 McDonald's Big Macs for $7.98

Hot Dog at Wrigley Field for $6.49

AMC Theatres discounted movie tickets on Tuesdays for $5

The New York Times for $4 per month for first year



Apple TV+ for $6.99 per month



Starbucks Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino for $7.21 (with tax)

