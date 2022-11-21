Watch CBS News
Here's what you can get for nearly price of Elon Musk's planned $8 Twitter Blue, verification fee

By Elyssa Kaufman

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Twitter's monthly paid verification has arrived for Twitter Blue members as Elon Musk takes control of the social platform.  

Twitter Blue and verified members will have to pay a fee of $7.99 a month starting later this month. 

The price of the proposed subscription has decreased since last month. In October, The Verge reported these members would have to pay $19.99 a month to maintain their status. 

For reference, here's what you can buy for around the same price as Musk's new Twitter fee: 

  • 2 McDonald's Big Macs for $7.98
  • Hot Dog at Wrigley Field for $6.49
  • AMC Theatres discounted movie tickets on Tuesdays for $5 
  • The New York Times for $4 per month for first year 
  • Apple TV+ for $6.99 per month   
  • Starbucks Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino for $7.21 (with tax)

First published on November 21, 2022 / 12:47 PM

