Subscription services that cost less than Elon Musk's proposed Twitter verification fee

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Twitter may come with a monthly price for some users as Elon Musk takes control of the social platform.

Musk confirmed on Twitter, "The whole verification process is being revamped." While he has not confirmed the details, there have been reports of a verification fee.

The Verge reported Twitter Blue and existing verified members will have to pay $19.99 a month to maintain their status. Sources reported existing verified members will lose their checkmark if they do not subscribe in 90 days, when the process begins.

The whole verification process is being revamped right now — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 30, 2022

To compare, here are some subscription services that cost less than Musk's proposed Twitter verification fee:

Standard Netflix: $15.49 per month

Amazon Prime: $14.99 per month

Hulu-No Ads: $14.99 per month

Uber One: $9.99 per month

Spotify Family: $15.99 per month

The New York Times: $4 per month for first year and $17 per month after the first year

Apple TV+: $6.99 per month

CBS News Chicago remains free to stream and stay up-to-date on your local news. You can download our app here.