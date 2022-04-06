Elmhurst holds candlelight vigil for those affected by war in Ukraine

Elmhurst holds candlelight vigil to support those impacted by war in Ukraine

CHICAGO (CBS) – People gathered in the city of Elmhurst for a candlelight vigil to honor those impacted by the war in Ukraine.

The city is calling for a moment of togetherness to show its support for the war-torn country. The vigil is currently underway at Wilder Park.

You can help take care of millions of Ukrainians displaced by the war.

The Illinois Broadcasters Association, and CBS 2, are coming together to support UNICEF.

Visit unicefusa.org/illinois to learn more about how you can make a difference.