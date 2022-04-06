Watch CBS News

Elmhurst holds candlelight vigil for those affected by war in Ukraine

/ CBS Chicago

Elmhurst holds candlelight vigil to support those impacted by war in Ukraine 00:36

CHICAGO (CBS) – People gathered in the city of Elmhurst for a candlelight vigil to honor those impacted by the war in Ukraine.

The city is calling for a moment of togetherness to show its support for the war-torn country. The vigil is currently underway at Wilder Park.

You can help take care of millions of Ukrainians displaced by the war.

The Illinois Broadcasters Association, and CBS 2, are coming together to support UNICEF.

Visit unicefusa.org/illinois to learn more about how you can make a difference.

First published on April 6, 2022 / 6:18 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.