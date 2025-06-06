Watch CBS News
Elmhurst K9 officer Ozy dies after suffering abdominal issue, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

CBS Chicago

The Elmhurst Police Department is mourning the loss of beloved K9 officer Ozy.

Ozy was taken for veterinary care on Tuesday after he was presented with an abdominal issue. He was initially doing well, but his health declined, and he passed away on Thursday with his partner, officer Brandt Cappitelli, at his side.

According to the department, Ozy joined the department in 2019 and was partnered with officer Cappitelli. 

"Ozy's legacy will live on through the lives he touched and the community he protected. In every call, every search, and every moment spent with his team, Ozy showed the true meaning of loyalty and service. His protection, love, and dedication will never be forgotten," the department said.

