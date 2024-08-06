Ella Jenkins, "First Lady of Children's Music," celebrating 100th birthday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Children's folk singer and Chicago treasure Ella Jenkins turned 100 on Tuesday, and a celebration is set for next month at the Old Town School of Folk Music.

Generations of kids grew up on the music the lifelong Chicago musician – whether hearing her records at home or school, seeing her on "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," or even attending a live performance.

Over the weekend, there was a special party for Jenkins at the park named after her in the Old Town neighborhood.

Jenkins has been using music to teach and enlighten children since the 1950s. Some went on to play her music to their children.

Unfortunately, Jenkins isn't well enough for an interview, but CBS News Chicago talked to people who know her, and have worked with her throughout her decades of performing.

On a recent Tuesday morning at the Old Town School of Folk Music, babies danced to the same songs that have been getting children moving for decades: the songs of Ella Jenkins. Music teacher Mars Caulton, a former preschool teacher, and some friends demonstrated Jenkins' signature style of interactive music.

"Her music is so universal, because she knows how to keep things really simple," Caulton said. "She's timeless. She has a sense of tempo and rhythm that is very easy for people to immediately hop on board with."

Jenkins was born in St. Louis, but moved to Chicago as a child.

After college, she worked in community centers and used music to teach children, creating many of her own songs.

In the 1950s, Jenkins started appearing on children's TV shows, which launched her career as a full-time musician.

"Ella Jenkins is one of the premiere artists of children's music. I mean, if you want to think of children's music within the music industry itself, you really need to point to Ella Jenkins as one of the originators," said Maureen Loughran, director and curator of Smithsonian Folkways.

Two of the people Jenkins influenced are Wendy Morgan and Darryl Boggs – or as they're know, to their many young fans, Wendy and DB.

"She's real. She's the real deal. Honestly, I have a feeling that people – self-taught people – have an authenticity that musicians sometimes that are book smart don't always have," Morgan said.

"Ella's music is long-lasting, it's life long," Boggs said. "I'm African American, and Ella's African American, and that legacy for me, it's just me taking that some of that legacy from someone … taking her legacy and passing it on through me to somebody else."

Chicago folk musician Bucky Halker isn't just inspired by her, he recorded a song with Jenkins.

"She has a certain aura, a goddess-like quality to her, and there's just, she brings a certain energy to different projects or performances that other people just don't seem to have," Halker said.

Juan Dies also recorded with Jenkins, but his work with her goes even further. The two helped bring more diversity to the Old Town School of Folk Music.

"Ella Jenkins' magic, I think, is her simplicity," Dies said. "The first time I met her, I asked her, 'What would you like to do with the African American community,' and the first thing she said is, 'I don't want to be a spokesperson for the African American community. I believe I speak for everyone.'"

Jenkins has been speaking, singing, and playing for everyone for generations.

"She uses music as her tool for bringing people together," Halker said.

Dies said Ella's legacy will continue through the people she touched.

"She's the 'First Lady of Children's Music.' I mean, you just can't get around that," Caulton said.

A tribute concert for Jenkins is scheduled for Sept. 7 at the Old Town School of Folk Music.