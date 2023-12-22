Watch CBS News
Local News

City of Elkhart to pay man nearly $12 million for wrongful conviction of 2002 murder

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Indiana man receives highest settlement for 2002 wrongful conviction
Indiana man receives highest settlement for 2002 wrongful conviction 00:29

ELKHART, Ind. (CBS) -- A man from Indiana is taking home one of the largest wrongful conviction settlements in the state's history.

The city of Elkhart will pay nearly $12 million to Andrew Royer.

Royner was wrongfully convicted of murder in 2002. He was exonerated in 2021.

His lawyers say Royner had no prior criminal record and had nothing to do with the crime and police officers took advantage of his intellectual disability to coerce him to confess. 

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on December 22, 2023 / 10:55 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.