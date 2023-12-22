City of Elkhart to pay man nearly $12 million for wrongful conviction of 2002 murder

ELKHART, Ind. (CBS) -- A man from Indiana is taking home one of the largest wrongful conviction settlements in the state's history.

The city of Elkhart will pay nearly $12 million to Andrew Royer.

Royner was wrongfully convicted of murder in 2002. He was exonerated in 2021.

His lawyers say Royner had no prior criminal record and had nothing to do with the crime and police officers took advantage of his intellectual disability to coerce him to confess.