Elijah Vue's mother and her boyfriend face new charges in 3-year-old Wisconsin boy's death

TWO RIVERS, Wis. — Authorities in Wisconsin have announced new charges Thursday against the mother of 3-year-old Elijah Vue in the boy's death, along with more charges against the mother's boyfriend.

Skeletal remains found by a hunter in October were confirmed to be the toddler's, who had been missing since February.

Manitowoc County District Attorney Jacalyn LaBre said at a news conference that Vue's mother, Katrina Baur, faces charges of chronic neglect of a child, as well as obstructing an officer. Her boyfriend, Jesse Vang faces charges of physical abuse of a child, repeated acts toward causing death, hiding a corpse and obstructing an officer. Both faced prior charges of child neglect.

"This is an incredibly tragic situation that has shaken our community. My thoughts and deepest condolences go out to Elijah's family, who are enduring unimaginable pain," LaBre said.

Vue went missing on Feb. 20. In March, his blanket was found about 3.7 miles from where he was last seen. Law officers, private teams and other search and rescue operations had searched the area several times, but nothing turned up throughout different seasons and in different conditions, up until last month's discovery.

The remains — confirmed to be a skull and bones — were taken to the Wisconsin Crime Lab for DNA testing, Meinnert said. As soon as they were identified, Elijah's family was notified, Meinnert earlier said.

CBS affiliate WDJT-TV in Milwaukee reported that local authorities said that Baur handed Elijah over to Vang for "discipline." The Vue family told the station that they don't know how Baur knew Vang, who served six years in prison for the distribution of methamphetamine. It was Vang's apartment from which Elijah disappeared, police said, and Vang who reported him missing.

A bail hearing has been scheduled for Friday afternoon.