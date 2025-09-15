Elgin, Illinois police search for Brandy Lundeen, missing since Sunday night

Police in Elgin, Illinois were asking for help from the public Monday in finding a woman who has been missing since the night before.

At 8:49 p.m. Sunday, police were called to check on the welfare of Brandy Lundeen, 33, of Elgin. Her family said she had contacted them from her cellphone and may have been in distress.

Pollice found that Lundeen's cellphone was somewhere in the area of Raymond Street and Purify Drive and began searching the area.

The search by Elgin police officers and fire crews continued as of midday Monday.

Lundeen stands about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. She has two-toned blonde hair and may be wearing red glasses, police said.

Lundeen was last seen wearing a gray hooded short-sleeved sweat shirt, black yoga-style pants, and black shoes.

Brandy Lundeen Elgin Police

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or to text a tip to 847411, using "ELGINPD" at the beginning of the text.