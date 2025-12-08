Questions surround Elgin crash, clash involving ICE agents Saturday

There are more questions than answers after federal immigration agents deployed pepper spray and other chemical agents after a crash and confrontation with Elgin, Illinois, residents over the weekend.

Elgin city leaders are among those demanding answers after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation turned into a chaotic scene involving a crash, a crowd and chemical irritants.

The incident began around 9 a.m. Saturday when Elgin police said ICE agents were involved in a car crash. Another person also involved in the crash ran off toward a nearby apartment complex on Maple Lane.

Within minutes o the crash, dozens of people gathered to monitor the agents' activity. Tensions escalated quickly and police said the agents used pepper spray and other chemical agents to push the crowd back.

Elgin police said seven people were treated at the scene for exposure to those chemical agents.

It's still not known how many people were detained during the operation on Saturday, and it's also not known why agents where in the area at all.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security about what led up to the use of force or the crash that started it all, but they have not responded or otherwise commented publicly.