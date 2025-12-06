Federal agent involved in crash, chemical agents dispersed in Elgin, Illinois, police say

A federal agent was involved in a crash Saturday morning in Elgin, Illinois, according to police.

The department said around 9:15 a.m., the agent contacted the police department to report they were involved in a crash in the 1600 block of West Highland Avenue. Upon arrival, officers were told by the agent that the crash occurred while they were conducting an enforcement activity.

The agent also related to officers that the suspect left the vehicle, also involved in the crash, fled to the area of Maple Lane.

Police said a police report about the crash was created and the scene was then cleared.

Then, shortly after 10 a.m., the department received a call about a suspicious incident in the 1600 block of Maple Lane, where people in masks were on their property stating they had a warrant. Elgin officers arrived and determined that federal law enforcement agents were on scene and cleared the area.

Police said later, just before 12:30 p.m., the department was contacted again, this time from multiple callers, stating that shots had been fired in the 1600 block of Maple Lane involving federal agents. It was later confirmed that no shots were fired. However, it was determined that agents dispersed chemical irritants, and Elgin officers then assisted the Elgin Fire Department in providing medical treatment to those exposed.

Police said seven total subjects were treated and released at the scene.

Elgin police said officers responded to the 1600 block of Maple Lane for a report of a person needing medical assistance. Officers did not find anyone in need of medical care. They said federal agents left the area while they were on the scene.

According to Elgin police, about 30 calls were received related to the incidents.

"The Elgin Police Department will continue to respond to any calls for service and determine the appropriate action within the parameters of the Illinois Trust Act which prohibits Elgin officers from assisting with federal immigration enforcement operations," the department said.