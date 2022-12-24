Watch CBS News
Local News

Elgin Fire Department winter gear drive ends Sunday

/ CBS Chicago

Elgin fire stations collecting winter gear through Christmas
Elgin fire stations collecting winter gear through Christmas 00:25

ELGIN, Ill. (CBS) -- A northwest suburban fire station wants to make sure everyone stays warm this winter.

The Elgin Fire Department is collecting coats and winter gear to donate to the community crisis center.

Items needed include gently used jackets, parkas, boots, gloves, and more.

Residents can drop off the items at the front door.

The collection ends tomorrow. 

First published on December 24, 2022 / 8:29 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.