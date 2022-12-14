Elgin Fire Department hosting 8th annual winter clothing drive through Christmas

ELGIN, Ill. (CBS) -- A suburban fire department is stepping up to help spread some warmth this holiday season.

The Elgin Fire Department is holding a winter clothing drive that is lasting until Christmas Day.

So far, they've collected 400 coats and are still looking for more donations to help those in need.

"We collect coats for all folks in need, adults as well as children. Anyone who is able to donate something they will be distributed to the families, individuals that are most in need, "said Capt. William Nangle.

Although they've collected hundreds of coats already, Nangle says the department is looking to reach this year's goal.

"I'd love to see us reach 600 coats if we could. That would really benefit the citizens of Elgin.," he said.

In addition to coats, other items being accepted include:

Gently used coats, warm winter jackets, parkas, and coats (make sure they are clean and have no missing buttons or broken zippers).

Gently used boots and snow pants.

New gloves, mittens, hats, and scarves.

These items can be dropped off at one of the following locations:

550 Summit St.

650 Big Timber Rd.

2455 Royal Blvd.

599 S. McLean Blvd.

804 Villa St.

707 W. Chicago St.

3270 Longcommon Pkwy.

If you would like to help, you can drop off donations through contactless delivery at any of Elgin's seven fire stations. Residents may leave items at the front door, ring the doorbell, or knock and firefighters will collect the items.