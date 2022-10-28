Elgin family says contractors snubbed them out of nearly $5,000

Elgin family says contractors snubbed them out of nearly $5,000

Elgin family says contractors snubbed them out of nearly $5,000

CHICAGO (CBS) – An Elgin father took home renovations into his own hands after he said he was snubbed by a pair of contractors.

The drama started months ago, but the family is still waiting on a nearly $5,000 refund. CBS 2's Lauren Victory looked into the conflict.

The family did what many do. They put a call out on social media for contractor recommendations. They didn't think twice about their choice for the job, because the business they picked came trusted by neighbors.

A family video shows Josh Adams admiring his handiwork, one of several times the Elgin father worked in the dark.

Victory: "How long did it take you to build the deck yourself?"

Adams: "Uhh …"

It was not supposed to be a do-it-yourself project. The Adams signed a contract with Sass and Sons Remodeling Inc. out of Lake Barrington in February. They paid for half the job up front: $4,750.

"Yeah we can start as soon as the ground thaws out," Josh Adams said, recalling what the contractor told them.

But their old, unstable deck stood untouched as the weather warmed up. Rain, then heat, then an unexpected need for permits were reasons given for pushing things back.

"What's a realistic start date for us? Because we said we were starting in May. Now we're in July?" said Jenna Adams, recalling a conversation with the owners of Sass and Sons, that ended poorly.

"'Well you know what? We're just not gonna do business with you anymore,'" Jenna said, recalling the conversation. "'We're not going to put you on the schedule. Have a great day' and he hung up the phone on me."

A text exchange followed with the promise of a refund within three to four weeks.

That was more than 16 weeks ago.

CBS 2 reached a company co-owner who said the refund delay is because "attorneys got involved." He didn't elaborate.

"You never did any work," Josh Adams told the company. "You never dropped off material. You didn't even smack a hammer here."

Josh decided to do the deck himself since he was out $5,000 to hire a different professional builder, and will be fighting tooth and nail for his money back in small claims court.

The Elgin family went to police and already filed complaints with the Better Business Bureau and the Illinois Attorney General's Office.

Neither agency has any other complaints about the company.

CBS 2 gave Sass and Sons remodeling several opportunities to explain their refund refusal, but neither owner did.