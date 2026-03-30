Electric scooter causes fire at Lake Forest, Illinois, home

Lake Forest fire crews responded to a house fire sparked by an electric scooter early Monday morning.

Fire officials said that crews responded to the home at the intersection of Spring Lane and Lake Road shortly after 5 a.m. When they arrived, smoke was seen coming from the home. The homeowner reported that the smoke was coming from the rear of the home.

Firefighters entered the home and quickly extinguished the fire. Personnel from the Lake Bluff Fire Department assisted with a secondary search, air quality monitoring, and ventilation of the residence, the Lake Forest Fire Department said.

Preliminary findings indicated that the fire may have originated from an electric scooter while it was charging.

The fire remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

Electric scooters use lithium-ion batteries, which can pose a fire risk if overcharged or charged using the wrong charging equipment. Owners are advised to use the proper equipment when charging and to unplug when the battery is fully charged.