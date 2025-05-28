3 elderly people, including 102-year-old, found shot to death in La Porte County, Indiana

Three elderly people, including a 102-year-old woman, were found shot to death Sunday night inside a home in La Porte County, Indiana.

La Porte County Sheriff's deputies responded to a home in unincorporated La Porte County near La Porte on Sunday evening in response to a request for a well-being check, and found three adults who had been shot and killed.

The victims have been identified as 75-year-old Leonard Ciastko, 73-year-old Linda Ciastko, and 102-year-old Harriet Kowalski, according to the La Porte County Coroner's office.

All three victims had been shot once in the head. While autopsies have been conducted, the coroner's office said final results have not yet been released while the investigation remains open.

Sheriff's officials said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

The coroner's office said Leonard Ciastko's daughter requested a welfare check after she was unable to reach him by phone.

Sheriff's officials would not provide any further information on the shooting, citing an ongoing investigation.