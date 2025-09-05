Elderly couple killed in car crash in Geneva, Illinois

A husband and wife in their 80s were killed in a car crash Friday afternoon in Chicago's far western suburbs.

Geneva police said, around 1:40 p.m., a 2020 BMW X3 was headed east on Bircher Road, when a 2005 Toyota Corolla tried to turn in front of it from Fisher Drive.

The BMW hit the Toyota, pushing it east of the intersection. The two people in the Toyota, an 85-year-old man and his 88-year-old wife, both from Geneva, were killed in the crash. Their names have not been released.

The BMW ended up in a wooded area north of the intersection, and caught fire after the crash. Police said the fire was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

The 18-year-old man driving the BMW and two of his passengers were treated and released at the scene. One passenger in the BMW was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, but their condition was not immediately available.

Police said no charges had been filed as of Friday night, but the crash remained under investigation.