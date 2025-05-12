El Grito festival returns to Chicago's Grant Park in September

The El Grito festival celebrating Mexican Independence Day will return to Chicago's Grant Park this September.

City officials announced the festival will be held Saturday, Sept. 13 and Sunday, Sept. 14 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day.

The 2024 festival attracted 24,000 attendees, the city said, and officials hope to build on that number this year. They said the 2025 El Grito will featured an upgraded VIP experience, a new General Admission Plus ticket tier, more food venters, more cultural programming for all ages and an enhanced fireworks display.

Presale tickets will go for $12 a day or $22 for a weekend pass for general admission, and $24 a day or $43 for a weekend pass for General Admission Plus. The GA+ tier includes an expedited entrance, a dedicated front-stage viewing area at the main stage, and exclusive bathrooms, as well as access to all general admission amenities.

The VIP experience presale starts at $55 per day and $90 for the weekend. It includes a dedicated, expedited entrance, a VIP-only front-stage viewing area, access to an exclusive lounge, air-conditioned bathrooms, dedicated food and drink vendors and access to all other amenities.

Children under 10 are free to accompany any adult with a valid GA or GA+ ticket. VIP tickets for kids under 10 are $9 a day and $18 for a weekend pass.

Presale tickets are available now at elgritochicago.com

The city said a list of performers will be announced soon.