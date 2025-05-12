Watch CBS News
Local

El Grito festival returns to Chicago's Grant Park in September

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

The El Grito festival celebrating Mexican Independence Day will return to Chicago's Grant Park this September.

City officials announced the festival will be held Saturday, Sept. 13 and Sunday, Sept. 14 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day.

The 2024 festival attracted 24,000 attendees, the city said, and officials hope to build on that number this year. They said the 2025 El Grito will featured an upgraded VIP experience, a new General Admission Plus ticket tier, more food venters, more cultural programming for all ages and an enhanced fireworks display.

Presale tickets will go for $12 a day or $22 for a weekend pass for general admission, and $24 a day or $43 for a weekend pass for General Admission Plus. The GA+ tier includes an expedited entrance, a dedicated front-stage viewing area at the main stage, and exclusive bathrooms, as well as access to all general admission amenities.

The VIP experience presale starts at $55 per day and $90 for the weekend. It includes a dedicated, expedited entrance, a VIP-only front-stage viewing area, access to an exclusive lounge, air-conditioned bathrooms, dedicated food and drink vendors and access to all other amenities.

Children under 10 are free to accompany any adult with a valid GA or GA+ ticket. VIP tickets for kids under 10 are $9 a day and $18 for a weekend pass.

Presale tickets are available now at elgritochicago.com

The city said a list of performers will be announced soon. 

Sara Tenenbaum
social-seofeatured-chicago.jpg

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.