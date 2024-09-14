Street closures take effect as Mexican Independence Day celebrations kick off in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Intermittent street closures went into effect in downtown Chicago Saturday evening as many celebrate ahead of Mexican Independence Day.

According to the city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications, closures will relieve congestion, and drivers should allow extra travel time.

Bus services were also being temporarily rerouted downtown, from Roosevelt to Wacker in both directions due to large crowds, officials said. Buses could experience major delays as buses approach this area and return back in the other direction.

Officials suggested using trains as an alternative through the area.

Saturday marked the start of the El Grito Festival, which also runs Sunday. There is something to do for the adults and the kids.

"Honestly, it's really lovely to see my culture how they get together, the music, the food, everything. I love it, I love it, man," said festival goer Ivan Torres. "I'm from Texas. I moved here two months ago. But I'm loving it. I love the way they celebrate the independence of us. And honestly, our type of culture, its so amazing."

"I'm just looking forward to other individuals enjoying it just as much as I do," said Lisette Perez. "And I think tourists really witnessing how great of a city and the people are. That's really what I enjoy every year."

But some celebrations began Friday night as car caravans could be seen and heard down Michigan Avenue. The caravans are very popular and are also a way for people to demonstrate their pride and heritage. Some had flags on their vehicles while others waved flags from inside their vehicles, and still more held flags as they walked around downtown.

At one point, some exited vehicles and started running down Michigan Avenue chanting.

Caravans often left streets gridlocked, but things remained peaceful, especially with Chicago police lining the streets on foot and in their patrol vehicles.

The Mexican consulate is urging people to celebrate responsibly.

Meanwhile, the city has plow trucks on standby in case they need to block off roads.