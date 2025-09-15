El Grito festival in Pilsen sees smaller turnout amid fears of ICE activity

The El Grito festival continued in Pilsen to celebrate Mexico's Independence Day festivities despite "Operation Midway Blitz" happening in Chicago.

The attendance this year looked a lot smaller after plans changed, and many decided to stay home in fear of deportations.

Similar to the Mexican Independence Day celebration in Little Village on Sunday, there were no sightings of federal agents at the El Grito festival.

Organizers said there were rapid response teams ready for the worst-case scenario. That still did not make some feel comfortable enough to come out to the event.

The bell signals the El Grito de Delores, or the rallying cry that started the war that won Mexico its independence from Spain.

That pride brought hundreds outside of Saint Paul Catholic Church on Monday night in Pilsen to dance, eat, and show off their Mexican heritage.

Some, like Yolanda Ortiz's business partner, decided to stay home out of fear. In fact, she said her partner has been inside all week.

Ortiz said she's here legally, but she's still not comfortable venturing out, even on this important holiday.

"She is just afraid of being targeted, and she doesn't speak the language, so we are very, you know, afraid of, nervous with everything that's happening," she said.

The event was originally scheduled to be held at Harrison Park, just a few blocks away, like in years past. But with potential deportation activity, it was relocated three times for safety reasons.

Volunteers handed out "Know Your Rights" flyers to people upon entering the event.

"People are having fear. Making sure there are no agitators to add fuel to the fire," said attendee Juan Esquiveo.

He made it a point to come out with his family, so 6-year-old Anabella could experience the culture.

"I like Mexico because it has a lot of different food that I like," she said.

It's the same El Grito festival that her mom, Tatiana, went to with her family.

"I'm from the neighborhood. I grew up here. El Grito is something I would attend with my dad," she said.

Though hundreds came out, Ortiz said there should have been more.

Event organizers said they were expecting thousands, but attendees felt the pride even during a time of so much uncertainty.

"We are still here. We are still united, and we are happy to be here," Ortiz said.

The relocation of El Grito also had to do with fencing costs.

Organizers said Harrison Park is usually fenced in for the event, paid for by sponsors, but there were fewer sponsors this year due to concerns that the event would be canceled.