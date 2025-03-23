Watch CBS News
Driver killed after wrong-way crash on eastbound Eisenhower Expressway, state police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
One person is dead after a wrong-way crash on the Eisenhower Expressway Sunday morning.

It happened around 4:17 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of I-290 and Wolf Road in Hillside.

Illinois State Police said troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash involving a wrong way driver.

One motorist suffered life-threatening injuries and later died.

All other motorists involved in the crash have been taken to a local hospital with injuries.

Police did not say how many vehicles were involved or how many others were hurt.

All eastbound lanes are currently shut down and are expected to open by the afternoon.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

No further information was available.

