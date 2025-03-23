Driver killed after wrong-way crash on eastbound Eisenhower Expressway, state police say

Inbound Eisenhower Expressway near Manheim impacted by crash

One person is dead after a wrong-way crash on the Eisenhower Expressway Sunday morning.

It happened around 4:17 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of I-290 and Wolf Road in Hillside.

Illinois State Police said troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash involving a wrong way driver.

One motorist suffered life-threatening injuries and later died.

All other motorists involved in the crash have been taken to a local hospital with injuries.

Police did not say how many vehicles were involved or how many others were hurt.

All eastbound lanes are currently shut down and are expected to open by the afternoon.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

No further information was available.

