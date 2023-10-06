Woman charged in stabbing death of 16-year-old Heaven Taylor in Chicago

Chicago stabbing: 18--year-old charged with murder of teen in the Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman has been charged with stabbing a 16-year-old girl to death earlier this week in the Loop.

Egypt Otis, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Heaven Taylor. She is due to appear in court on Saturday.

Egypt Otis is charged with murder in the stabbing death of 16-year-old Heaven Taylor. Chicago Police

Police said Otis got into a fight with Taylor near State and Van Buren streets just before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday. According to police, Otis stabbed Taylor twice in the chest before running off.

Taylor was taken to Northwestern Hospital, where she died.

Heaven Taylor, 16, was stabbed to death in the Loop in downtown Chicago on Oct. 3, 2023. Legal Help Firm

Video posted to Facebook shows the scene minutes before police arrived, when a group of teens were arguing below the CTA 'L' tracks. Words turned to violence and Taylor ended up on the ground.

Taylor was in the 10th grade at UCAN Academy South, an alternative school on the South Side. Her principal said Taylor had a huge, bold personality and was as bright as her colorful red hair. She said Taylor loved art and coloring.