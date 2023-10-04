Watch CBS News
17-year-old girl stabbed to death in downtown Chicago

By Elyssa Kaufman

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 17-year-old girl was stabbed to death in the The Loop  

Police said the teen got into a fight with another woman in the first block of West Van Burren just before 11:30 p.m. According to police, the woman used a knife to stab the teen twice in the chest before running off. 

The teen was taken to Northwestern Hospital where she died.

No arrests have been made. 

First published on October 4, 2023 / 6:26 AM

