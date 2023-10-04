17-year-old girl stabbed to death in downtown Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 17-year-old girl was stabbed to death in the The Loop

Police said the teen got into a fight with another woman in the first block of West Van Burren just before 11:30 p.m. According to police, the woman used a knife to stab the teen twice in the chest before running off.

The teen was taken to Northwestern Hospital where she died.

No arrests have been made.