17-year-old girl stabbed to death in downtown Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 17-year-old girl was stabbed to death in the The Loop
Police said the teen got into a fight with another woman in the first block of West Van Burren just before 11:30 p.m. According to police, the woman used a knife to stab the teen twice in the chest before running off.
The teen was taken to Northwestern Hospital where she died.
No arrests have been made.
