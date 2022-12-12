Edwin Lagunas charged with killing two, including 15-year-old girl, in Austin shooting

The above video is from a previous report

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An 18-year-old man has been charged with shooting three people, killing two of them, including a 15-year-old girl, at a party in the Austin neighborhood last month.

Edwin Lagunas is charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of aggravated battery.

Police said he was arrested Saturday after he was identified as the person who shot and killed 15-year-old Ruby Navarette and 44-year-old Linner Tyrone Hawkins on Nov. 20 in the 5800 block of West Augusta. A 38-year-old man also was seriously injured in that shooting, according to police.

CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey dug into what happened and she learned the shooting was centered around a possible club.

The building is, or at least was at one point, a motorcycle club.

So was this an active business? The city's Office of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection said in a statement the club house does not have a current business license.

The Department of Buildings said there is no recent history of building code violations at the address where the shooting happened.

Neighbors said they're used to large gatherings there but this was something else completely. Cell phone video posted to Twitter captured the chaos and what sounds like shots being fired.

"I just saw them running, scrambling, running to their cars trying to get out of harm's way," said Diandre, a neighbor. "It's the saddest thing ever to so many young kids."

Neighbors in the 5800 block of West Augusta told CBS 2 they weren't shocked to see a crowd outside the old motorcycle club on the corner on the night of the shooting.

Police said shortly before midnight on the night of Nov. 20, Lagunas fired shots into a group of people standing on the sidewalk near Augusta and Mayfield.

A source close to the investigation told CBS 2 pod camera captured a fight right outside the front door. Several men then left the property and someone started firing from across the street.

Navarette was shot in the head, and pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital. She was a student at Morton East High School.

District 201 Supt. Dr. Tim Truesdale said in a statement, "We are saddened to learn of the death of one of our Morton East students. The school has set up grief counseling for students and staff who are in need. We will continue to respect the family's privacy during this difficult time."

Hawkins was shot in the chest, and also was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.

A 38-year-old man who was shot in the leg took himself to West Suburban Medical Center. He was listed in critical condition the day after the shooting.

Lagunas was due to appear in bond court Monday afternoon.