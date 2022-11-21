15-year-old among 2 killed in Austin shooting

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 15-year-old girl is among two dead after a shooting in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.

Just after midnight, a man fired shots into a group of people standing on the sidewalk near Augusta and Mayfield.

Linner Tyrone Hawkins, 44, was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's office. Ruby Navarette, 15, was shot in the head and also pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.

A 39-year-old man took himself to a local hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.

No arrests have been made.