Man dies from gunshot at Edgewater high-rise, Chicago police say

Man dies from gunshot at Edgewater high-rise, Chicago police say

Man dies from gunshot at Edgewater high-rise, Chicago police say

Chicago police are conducting a death investigation after a man died from a gunshot wound in the early hours of Tuesday morning in the city's Edgewater neighborhood.

Chicago police said officers responded to a call of a person shot around 2:30 a.m., in the 6000 block of North Sheridan Road. Police found a 37-year-old man in the back of an apartment building, lying on the ground.

Police initially said he had been shot multiple times, but later clarified he suffered one gunshot wound to the inner right thigh.

The man was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where he died.

Video from the scene shows officers investigating inside the Malibu East Condominium building and along the lakefront with flashlights.

Area Three detectives are classifying this as a death investigation. No further details have been released.