CHICAGO (CBS)-- Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at a vacant building in Edwater Thursday morning.

The Chicago Fire Department said the fire broke out at a two-and-a-half-story building at 5356 North Sheridan Road.

6 master streams, no injuries pic.twitter.com/YlEYZrcZQi — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 23, 2023

No injuries were reported.