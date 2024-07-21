Motorcyclist killed in fiery crash on Chicago expressway

Motorcyclist dies after hitting back of car on Edens Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) — A motorcyclist was killed in a fiery crash on the inbound Eden Expressway Saturday night, Illinois State Police said.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. on I-94 near Lake Avenue.

State police said the rider of a Suzuki motorcycle crossed onto a ramp as a person in a white Toyota Prius was driving down the ramp. The motorcycle hit the back of the car and caught fire.

The motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital, where they died. It's unclear if the driver of the car was injured.

Around 10:11 p.m., all southbound lanes were shut down for investigation, and traffic was diverted off Skokie Avenue. All lanes were reopened at 12:25 a.m. Sunday.

No further information was immediately available.