Ed Burke, 80, deserves 10 years in jail for corruption convictions, federal prosecutors argue

Federal prosecutors argue that disgraced former alderman Ed Burke deserves 10 years and one month in prison for his corrupt acts during his years as one of the most powerful public figures in Chicago.

In court documents, prosecutors said the sentence is required to "protect the public from his future criminal acts." Burke is scheduled to be sentenced on June 24.

"Burke so far has failed to accept any responsibility in this case and maintains to this day he has done nothing wrong," prosecutors said.

"It would be naïve to think that there is anything stopping Burke, the consummate political insider with his coterie of misguided friends and well-wishers, from engaging in the same type of conduct in conjunction with public officials in the future."

Prosecutors also argued that Burke's age should not factor into any consideration of a reduced sentence.

Burke, who is 80 years old, told officers tasked with helping to determine his sentence guidelines that his health was "pretty good."

Burke's attorneys call the prosecution's sentencing guidelines "grossly inflated," and they are arguing for a sentence of fewer than five years in prison.

Earlier this month, lawyers for the 80-year-old former 14th Ward alderman, City Council Finance Committee chairman, and mayoral candidate asked a judge to throw out most of the guilty verdicts a jury came back with last year.

These are long-shot political moves aimed at trying to knock down convictions that are likely to put Burke behind bars for the rest of his life.

In December 2023, Burke was convicted of scheming to use his political clout at City Hall to pressure people into hiring his private property tax law firm.

The verdict against Burke included convictions for racketeering conspiracy, federal program bribery, attempted extortion, conspiracy to commit extortion, and using an interstate facility to promote unlawful activity. The most serious of those counts—racketeering and extortion charges—carry sentences of up to 20 years each.

He was convicted of four schemes involving the Old Post Office in downtown Chicago, a Burger King restaurant in his ward, a Binny's Beverage Depot store, and the Field Museum.