State leaders urge caution for parents considering buying e-bikes for their kids, as bill awaits Pritzker's signature

As a bill to regulate e-bikes and e-scooters sits on Gov. JB Pritzker's desk awaiting his signature, other state leaders are trying to spread the word of what parents should know if their kids want one.

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias issued a public service announcement on YouTube Thursday as part of his office's Ride Safe, Ride Smart, Ride Ready campaign.

He emphasized that e-bikes often are not really bicycles, but "essentially electric motorcycles being marketed to kids" that can hit 40 to 50 miles per hour.

"These aren't bike speeds, they're highway speeds," Giannoulias said. "When crashes happen at those speeds, the consequences can be devastating."

The Secretary of State's office released an E-Bike Buying Guide, which explains the difference between low-speed e-bikes, high-speed e-bikes, and e-motos.

The guide urges parents to verify an e-bike's speed and motor power before buying one, learn about Illinois' e-bike classifications and age requirements, purchase from reputable buyers, and make sure an e-bike properly fits their child.

The guide warns that some online marketplaces advertise high-speed e-bikes an de-motos and create confusion for parents who might not realize such devices are not appropriate for their children.

SB 3484 establishes the first regulatory framework for high-speed e-bikes, e-motos, and other similar devices. It would require owners of high-speed e-bikes or e-motos statewide to only ride on the street — not on sidewalks, not in bike lanes, and not on bike paths.

Riders also would be required to have a valid driver's license, title, registration, and insurance for their bikes.

When it comes to electric skateboards, electric unicycles, and high-speed electric scooters, the legislation would require operators to be at least 16 years old and go no faster than 28 mph on a sidewalk. Those devices would be allowed on bike lanes, bike paths, and roads with speed limits of up to 35 mph. They could only be used on roads with a speed limit of more than 35 mph if there is a bike lane.

Doctors at Lurie Children's Hospital said injuries from electronic mobility devices are on the rise.

"Five years ago we saw two or five kids a year," said Dr. Michelle Macy, pediatric emergency physician. "And this year we're seeing up to three to five kids an evening in the emergency department who've had some sort of injury related to riding an e-bike or an e-scooter."

Just last month, a teenager riding an e-bike was killed in a crash with a car in Franklin Park.

At Electric Movement in Old Town, staff said the market for e-bikes and e-scooters has grown significantly.

"There has been nothing else in our time that has promoted bicycle riding like electric bikes have," said Bryce Altaffer, lead tech.

Altaffer advised parents considering buying an e-bike for their teen to consider trusted vendors and be cautious with cheaper options often advertised on social media.

"The problem with online is electric bikes and scooters has been this big wave of business so everybody's trying to cash in on it," he said.

Altaffer said trusted brick-and-mortar vendors can better educate parents new to e-bike buying and can often fix e-bike parts so it's safe to ride.

"Any time you can buy something in person it's nice, you can have someone to talk to like us so we can tell you all about it," Altaffer said.

If signed into law, SB3484 would go into effect in January 2027.