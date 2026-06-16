Teen killed in crash between e-bike, car in Franklin Park, police say

A 19-year-old has died after a crash between his e-bike and a car in Franklin Park Tuesday morning, police said.

Franklin Park police said they were called to the intersection of Belmont Avenue and George Street around 6:30 a.m. for a report of a cash between a car and an e-bike.

Polic said the teen on the e-bike was taken to Loyola Hospital by ambulance but did not survive his injuries.

The driver of the car, a 63-year-old man, stayed at the scene and spoke with police, Franklin Park officials said. An investigation into what caused the crash remains ongoing.

Belmont was closed Tuesday morning between Mannheim Road and Scott Street for the investigation by the Major Crash Unit and West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force and was expected to remain closed for several hours. Police did not provide any further details on when the road could be expected to reopen.

The teen who died has not yet been identified. It was not immediately clear whether any charges or citations are pending against the driver.