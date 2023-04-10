Chicago State University staffers on strike say administration unwilling to 'cooperate'

CHICAGO (CBS) – On Monday, Chicago State University faculty members continued their strike, and those on the picket line got some high-profile support.

Chicago's Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson joined in. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos reported the strike is bringing attention to the struggles of university staffers across the region.

Adding to their fuel on Monday was Johnson, who joined roughly 160 staffers at Chicago State University as they continued their calls for a fair contract.

"That's what this movement is about, to make sure that you all are protected in the work that you do and the people that rely upon you have the support and resources that they need," Johnson said.

Ernst Coupet, a professor of economics and finance at CSU, is a member of the bargaining team. He said the biggest roadblock is getting the administration to move, period.

"They have not been willing to cooperate with us," Coupet said. "They have not been willing to move, basically in their position financially."

Citing a report from the National Education Association, professors at CSU are among the lowest paid in the state, averaging $88,000 a year, which is $7,000 less than the state average.

"We have to fight for the basic elements," Coupet said. "I don't know if it's because we are on the South Side of Chicago and our students are people of color."

The fight for higher wages at CSU is setting the scene for growing unrest at other universities in the area. Employees at Eastern Illinois University went on strike Monday, and their counterparts at Governors State University are also threatening to strike this week if their contract negotiations fall through.

These waves of strikes will gain momentum on Tuesday, when faculty, members from Chicago State, Eastern Illinois, and Governors State will join forces for a massive rally to push for higher wages.

Calls and emails from CBS 2 to administrators at CSU were not returned on Monday.