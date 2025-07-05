Watch CBS News
4 wounded in 2 shootings in East Chicago, Indiana

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Todd Feurer

CBS Chicago

Four people, including a 12-year-old boy, were injured in a pair of shootings Friday night in East Chicago, Indiana.

Police said both shootings happened around 9 p.m.

In the first shooting, officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 400 block of Vernon Street. Police said there was a disturbance during a large party in the alley, and someone fired a weapon into the crowd.

Three adults were shot and taken to St. Catherine Hospital for treatment.

The crowd at the party refused to cooperate with police and would not give officers any information on the shooter.

In the second shooting, officers responded to Community Hospital in Munster, after a 12-year-old boy was brought in with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The boy's family told detectives they were outside lighting fireworks in the 5000 block of Baring Avenue, when the boy complained of pain, and started bleeding from his shoulder.

The family took the boy to the hospital, where doctors discovered he'd been shot.

Witnesses said they didn't hear any gunfire in the area, and believe the boy was hit by a stray bullet.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to contact Detective Miguel Pena at 219-391-8318 or mpena@eastchicago.com. Anonymous tips can be provided at 219-391-8500.

