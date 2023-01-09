Watch CBS News
Man fatally shot at East Chicago gas station

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (CBS) -- East Chicago Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot at a BP Gas Station Sunday. 

According to police, officers responded to a call of shots fired near 4502 Indianapolis Blvd around 6 p.m. 

Shotspotter indicated 12 shots were fired behind the gas station.  

Officers found the victim in the rear of the gas station with two gunshot wounds to the chest, and he was pronounced dead on scene. 

Police are investigating, and anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Lt. Brian Paine at (219)391-8318 or bpaine@eastchicago.com. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can call the department's anonymous tipline at (219)391-8500. 

First published on January 8, 2023 / 8:58 PM

