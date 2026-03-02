Early voting begins at locations all across Chicago, suburban Cook County

The time has come in suburban Cook County, as early voting opens in 55 locations on Monday.

Polling also expands across all 50 Chicago wards.

The 55 suburban Cook County early voting locations, in village halls, courthouses, and other facilities throughout the suburbs, were all set to open at 9 a.m. Monday.

Any suburban Cook County resident can vote at any one of the polling places. For instance, if a resident of north suburban Glencoe feels moved to head to south suburban Lynwood to vote, they are free to do so.

A suburban voting location is also available at the George W. Dunne Cook County Office Building at 69 W. Washington St.

Early voting also begins at 9 a.m. Monday in all 50 Chicago wards. Each ward has a location, which the city has printed on a downloadable flyer.

Voters can also cast their ballots at the Chicago Board of Elections on the sixth floor at 69 W. Washington St., or at the new Supersite at 137 S. State St., at Adams Street.

Even with fewer sites open over recent weeks, early numbers for early voting show thousands of people have been taking advantage of the opportunity.

As of the latest reports, a total of 3,616 people had voted early in Chicago, compared with 2,114 in 2022 and 1,938 in 2018.

Also way up is the number of people who have sent in their ballots early by mail — a figure that has almost tripled.

More about the 2026 Illinois midterm election and primaries can be found at the CBS Chicago election page.