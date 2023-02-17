Watch CBS News
Local News

Friday marks 20 years since E2 nightclub tragedy took the lives to 21 people

By CBS Chicago Team, Chris Tye

/ CBS Chicago

'It's very painful'
'It's very painful' 04:19

CHICAGO (CBS) --On Friday, Chicago marks a somber anniversary.

It's been 20 years since the deadly tragedy at E2 nightclub. The former location of E2 nightclub is now-vacant building in the South Loop.

Friday night at 7:00, a memorial will be held here to honor the 21 people who lost their lives at the club. The victims were killed when security guards used pepper spray inside the club, causing  a deadly stampede as people ran for the exit.

CBS 2 spoke with one victim's daughter who was just six years old when her mother was killed that night.

The club owners were convicted of violating a judge's order to close the second floor over building code violations. Those sentences were later thrown out.

RELATED: 20 years after E2 nightclub tragedy, a woman mourns a mom she never got to know

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on February 17, 2023 / 5:24 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.