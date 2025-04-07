Pedestrian standing in median of DuSable Lake Shore Drive hit and killed in crash

Crash shuts down all lanes on DuSable Lake Shore Drive at Roosevelt Road

A fatal crash involving a pedestrian caused major delays for commuters on parts of DuSable Lake Shore Drive on Monday morning.

According to Chicago police, a pickup driving through a green light hit a 72-year-old man who was standing in the median in the 1100 block of South Lake Shore Drive just after 5 a.m.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pickup truck driver stayed at the scene and was not injured. No citations were issued, police confirmed.

All lanes reopened on DuSable Lake Shore Drive before 9 a.m. after being shut down between Roosevelt Road and Balbo Street.

Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.