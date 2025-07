Car fire halts traffic on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Grant Park

A car fire has halted traffic on northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Grant Park during the Friday afternoon rush.

Firefighters were still on the scene of the car fire near Balbo Drive around 5:15 p.m., and all northbound lanes were blocked.

There was no immediate word on what caused the fire, or if anyone was injured.

It's unclear how soon lanes will reopen.