DuSable Black History Museum hosting performance of murder trial of Emmett Till

'Trial in the Delta: The Murder of Emmett Till' at DuSable Black History Museum tonight

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The DuSable Black History Museum is hosting a live performance of 'Trial in the Delta: The Murder of Emmett Till.'

The Emmy-award-winning production shows a re-enactment of the court proceedings during the murder trial of Emmett Till.

The 14-year-old was lynched after allegedly flirting with a white woman.

Actors will only use dialogue said during the trial.

The show begins tonight at 7 p.m. at the museum's campus near 57th and Cottage Grove.

Tickets are available on the museum's website starting at $55.