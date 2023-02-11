DuSable Black History Museum hosting performance of murder trial of Emmett Till
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The DuSable Black History Museum is hosting a live performance of 'Trial in the Delta: The Murder of Emmett Till.'
The Emmy-award-winning production shows a re-enactment of the court proceedings during the murder trial of Emmett Till.
The 14-year-old was lynched after allegedly flirting with a white woman.
Actors will only use dialogue said during the trial.
The show begins tonight at 7 p.m. at the museum's campus near 57th and Cottage Grove.
Tickets are available on the museum's website starting at $55.
