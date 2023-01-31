DuPage County sheriff, other officials reach agreement on assault weapons ban enforcement

WHEATON, Ill. (CBS) -- DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick has now had a change of heart when it comes to the new Illinois assault weapons ban.

After a conversation with the DuPage County Board and State's Attorney, Mendrick now says he is "committed to enforcing state and local laws, including the Protect Illinois Communities Act."

A full joint statement from Mendrick and two other officials said:

"DuPage County Board Chair Deborah Conroy, Sheriff James Mendrick, and State's Attorney Robert Berlin engaged in a meaningful conversation during which they discussed their shared commitment to the safety of DuPage County residents. The conversation also included discussion of Illinois' new assault weapons ban, known as the Protect Illinois Communities Act. Enforcement of this law does not demand that deputies go door to door seeking to remove weapons from those licensed to own them. With this understanding, Sheriff Mendrick is committed to enforcing all state and local laws. Chair Conroy is committed to supporting the Sheriff's office in maintaining safe communities within DuPage County and sees no reason to pursue a censure resolution at this time. All parties look forward to positive, productive collaboration on important initiatives that will keep DuPage residents safe and ensure the security of our communities moving forward."

Mendrick had previously said he would not be checking lawful gun owners register their weapons with the state and will not arrest people who do not comply. Dozens of other county sheriffs in Illinois said they would do the same, and claimed the assault weapons ban runs afoul of the Second Amendment.

Last week, the DuPage County Board threatened to censure Mendrick.