More county sheriffs say they won't enforce Illinois assault weapons ban

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More and more Illinois sheriffs are joining the bandwagon, saying they will not enforce the assault weapons ban signed into law this week.

As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported Friday, some of the sheriffs' statements vary – but all of them cite Second Amendment constitutional concerns.

They say they will not be checking to ensure that lawful gun owners register their weapons with the State of Illinois, nor will they be arresting "law-abiding individuals" who have been charged solely with not complying.

So far in the greater Chicago area, the list includes the DeKalb, DuPage, McHenry, LaSalle, Grundy, Kankakee, and Kane County sheriffs.

CBS 2

Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain's stance is a little more nuanced than the rest. He said Friday that his office will not "proactively investigate" legal, Firearm Owners Identification card-holding gun owners and seize their weapons.

"People who are lawful FOID card holders - going into their homes and looking for assault rifles - not going to do that," Hain said. "What we will do is, again, enforce it with people involved in violent acts or in the in the conduct of a criminal investigation. We will enhance charges using this new law."

Gov. JB Pritzker on Thursday called the collective stance by the sheriffs political grandstanding. Attorney General Kwame Raoul said if sheriffs' deputies will not enforce the law, others law enforcement agencies will.

"Sheriffs are entrusted by the public to enforce the law. They don't get to choose which laws they enforce. They must enforce what we've written into the code - the General Assembly, signed by the governor," Pritzker said. "And they will do so."

"There is overlap in jurisdiction as well," added Raoul. "If they don't do their jobs, there are other people available to do the job."

Will County Sheriff Mike Kelley issued a statement following the passage of the law, saying he believes the law "may infringe on the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens." But Kelley's statement did not address enforcement, saying rather that the constitutionality of the law is sure to be challenged.

"I look forward to the court ruling in order to help clarify the many unanswered questions that we all have," Kelley wrote.

Illinois State Police said they are still in the process of updating training and providing clarity for officers to enforce this new law.