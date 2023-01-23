Lawmakers call on DuPage Sheriff to retract vow not to enforce assault weapons ban

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Six members of Congress, and several state lawmakers and DuPage County Board members, are calling on DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick to take back his statement he will not enforce the state's new ban on assault weapons.

The ban, signed by Gov. JB Pritzker nearly two weeks ago, prohibits the purchase, sale, or delivery of assault-style weapons. While those already owning guns on the assault weapons list will be allowed to keep them, they must register them with the Illinois State Police.

Mendrick, along with dozens of other county sheriffs in Illinois, have said they will not be checking if lawful gun owners register their weapons.

U.S. Reps. Sean Casten, Delia Ramirez, Bill Foster, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Mike Quigley, and Jesus "Chuy" Garcia have sent Mendrick a letter chastising him for saying he won't enforce the ban.

"As Sheriff, you do not have the authority to set enforcement priorities based on your personal views of a law's constitutionality. Moreover, by choosing not to enforce the law, you will put the safety of DuPage residents and law enforcement officers at risk," they wrote.

The Congress members said Mendrick should retract his statement and commit to enforcing the laws of the state in a fair and impartial manner.

Casten, Ramirez, and Foster will join four state lawmakers and four DuPage County Board members on Monday to call on Mendrick to enforce the assault weapons ban.

DuPage County Board Chair Deb Conroy also has criticized Mendrick's position, saying the sheriff "should not be playing politics with state laws."

On Friday, a judge in downstate Effingham County granted a temporary restraining order prohibiting the state from enforcing the ban against 866 people who have filed a lawsuit challenging the assault weapons ban. The order applies only to those plaintiffs, and the state can still enforce the ban against anyone who isn't part of the lawsuit.

At least two other lawsuits have been filed against the ban.