4 Italian nationals arrested in $500,000 counterfeit electronics ring in DuPage County, Illinois

By Tracy O'Brien

/ CBS Chicago

4 men charged in counterfeit electronics ring in DuPage County
4 men charged in counterfeit electronics ring in DuPage County 00:31

Four Italian nationals are behind bars in DuPage County, Illinois, accused of running a counterfeit electronics ring worth more than $500,000.

Salvatore Derosa, 50, Simone Signorelli, 23, Vincenzo Demartino, 49, and Luca Demartino, 25, all originally from Naples, Italy, have been charged with felony possession of counterfeit items with intent to sell.

DuPage County prosecutors said the men were living in a Glenn Ellyn home, where police recovered hundreds of fake Apple and Samsung products, along with more than $100,000 in cash.

The men were arrested after trying to sell fake Airpods and iPhones on the street.

