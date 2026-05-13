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Plane leaves runway, hits sign during aborted takeoff at DuPage County Airport

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
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Todd Feurer

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A small plane crashed into a sign during an aborted takeoff attempt on Wednesday morning at DuPage County Airport.

Shortly after 10 a.m., the West Chicago Fire Protection District responded to a runway alert at the airport.

A single-engine plane was trying to take off, but was unable to reach proper takeoff speed and attempted to stop, but ran out of runway, and ended up on the grass at the end of Runway 33 before colliding with a sign, fire officials said.

The crash damaged the plane's left wing and fuselage, causing a fuel leak. Three people were on the plane at the time, but were not injured.

Airport crews and firefighters were able to stop the leak and contain the fuel spill.

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