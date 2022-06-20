Dump truck full of crushed concrete rolls over on I-90 in Hoffman Estates

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (CBS) -- A dump truck full of crushed concrete crashed and rolled over on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway in Hoffman Estates Monday afternoon.

At 1:57 p.m., Illinois State Police were called to I-90 westbound at milepost 61.4, a mile from the Route 59 exit, for a crash involving the truck tractor dump-trailer. Two lanes and the right shoulder were blocked at the scene.

Video from Chopper 2 showed the cab of the truck separated from the trailer, with the dump trailer lying on its side and pieces of concrete strewn along the shoulder.

The crash was under investigation Monday afternoon.