Duckworth, Durbin to provide update on modernization plans at Union Station

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Some big changes are coming to Union Station.

U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin are expected to provide an update on modernization plans coming to the train station.

They're trying to rally federal support for the Chicago Hub Improvement program.

A press conference will happen at the Southgate Market at 10 a.m.

First published on August 3, 2023 / 9:21 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

