'Driving the wrong f*cking way': CBS 2 photojournalist is almost hit head-on by street racer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An illegal stunt driver caught on camera doing donuts on Columbus Drive early Thursday morning. A CBS 2 photojournalist captured the video and spoke to an officer on scene who said essentially there was nothing he could do.

CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reports from Columbus and Montrose near where this happened and how this all played out.

It all started when one of a CBS 2 photojournalists was driving into the station around 2:30 this morning. He said that stunt driver was driving on the wrong side of the road and almost collided with him head on. What happened next puts into question claims the Chicago Police Department made just three days ago about how they're tackling this issue.

Moments after an illegal stunt driver almost collided with a CBS 2 photojournalist captured video showing a dark red Charger peeling off through a red light and doing donuts in the middle of Columbus Drive.

At one point, the driver narrowly misses a white SUV that U-turns to avoid being hit. Seconds later, a Chicago police squad car begins following the driver.

The photographer waits for the light to change and trails the squad car, which had pulled up next to the driver. That's when he shares what happened with police.

"They were driving the wrong f*cking way on the road," he said. They almost hit me head on."

The officer's response is indiscernible, with the sound of the car peeling out in the background.

"So there's nothing you can do about that sh*t," he asked.

"Not anymore," replied the officer.

CBS 2 asked the Chicago Police Department (CPD) what the officer could have meant by "not anymore," why the officer didn't pull the car over in the moment and what officers can and should do when they witness illegal stunt driving.

The officers didn't attempt to pull over the care because of what CPD brass told CBS 2 on Monday.

"This new ordinance allows CPD members to impound vehicles that were positively identified by POD, private camera or by an officer's observations. After the date or time of occurrence," said CPD Chief Brian McDermott.

They touted progress in the crackdown of illegal stunt driving and drifting from last weekend, making nine arrests, impounding seven vehicles and identifying 22 for future impoundment.

But Thursday morning, the officer didn't ask the CBS 2 photojournalist about what he witnessed or whether he had video evidence showing the illegal behavior.

"As long as there are no consequences, this behavior will continue," said CPD Superintendent David Brown.

CBS 2 reached out to CPD several times. The ordinance that was recently passed by City Council does allow for Chicago police to impound vehicles and fine drivers at a later date.

No word on whether they could be going after the driver seen on Columbus this morning.