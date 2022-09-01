Street racer caught on camera drifting and nearly hitting cars on Columbus Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Street stunts and drifting captured on camera exclusively by CBS 2 as illegal maneuvers face increasing scrutiny by lawmakers.

The latest incident happened overnight as a street racer going the wrong way almost collided with a CBS 2 photographer near Columbus and Balbo.

The driver was caught on camera doing donuts, sending up plumes of smoke, and forcing another car to swerve out of the way. The driver was drifting through red lights, holding up traffic, and driving in oncoming traffic.

A Chicago Police squad car eventually pulled up next to the driver, but let him go, and said that's as far as they can go.

It's far from a new sight, and for many it's become an eyesore.

This past weekend, police arrested nine people and impounded seven cars used in similar illegal street stunts. Police also are looking into whether one woman hit and killed by a car on the Southwest Side was connected to street racing.

Lawmakers continue efforts to try to crack down on the epidemic of street racing and drifting.

The Chicago City Council last month passed an ordinance that would allow police to impound cars used in illegal street racing and other street stunts, even if the driver isn't there, and to impose fines of up to $10,000.

On Wednesday, Illinois state Rep. La Shawn Ford (D-Chicago) introduced a proposal to extend the state's mob action statute to include illegal street racing, and other reckless driving stunts commonly known as "drifting," which refers to the fishtail effect that occurs when the back of a car slides after a sharp turn.

Under Illinois law, anyone convicted of mob action faces up to 6 years in prison.

If approved by the Illinois General Assembly, the proposal would take effect Jan. 1, 2023.