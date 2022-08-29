'We are going to charge you': CPD warns participants and spectators of illegal street racing and drifting

'We're not going to win this battle overnight'

'We're not going to win this battle overnight'

'We're not going to win this battle overnight'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- New details on a crack down from Chicago police on illegal street racing and drifting, coming after a wild weekend of stunts across the city and suburbs.

CBS 2's Steven Graves reports from Chinatown where one of those car caravans took place. There's an ordinance in place to stop this and even a new task force.

So why is it still happening?

Police said enforcement is a process, as the community just wants it to stop. New video from Monday shows a sort of weekend "wrap up" of Chicago street racing and drifting.

Some even showing off and seemingly bragging about the stunts pulled off overnight in neighborhoods.

"A warning to those trying to sensationalize drag racing: Thank you because we're going to charge you," said CPD Superintendent David Brown.

Also on Monday, a promise from Chicago police to crack down on the crime, after people threw rocks and bricks at responding CPD squad cars.

Police are now investigating if an innocent woman, walking on the city's southwest side, was the victim of a street racing event.

"We're not going to win this battle overnight," said CPD Chief Brian McDermott, adding that its enforcement is ramping up, claiming it made nine arrests and seven vehicle impoundments. Authorities are also looking for 22 more vehicles to impound.

"We're going to be able to identify vehicles, not only by their license plate but other markings on their car," McDermott said.

Right now, police said a so-called "Caravan Task Force" is in place to help in enforcing a new city ordinance. It said anyone who participates in illegal racing and drifting on city streets or highways could have to pay up $5,000 to $10,000 and cars involved can be impounded.

It's been in place for a month, but can it work long term? Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown calling this problem "complex".

He hopes to change some wording in the law to include people who watch or organize the meet-ups.

"We have to rope all of the things that's happening there. The spectacle of it all."

Police are not sharing many details about this "task force" in place for the past month. Officers do plan to block roads with salt trucks to prevent events, as well as monitoring social media, looking at city cameras and cell phone videos.