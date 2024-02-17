Driver charged after crashing into Illinois State Police vehicle on I-70 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – A driver was charged after crashing into the rear of an Illinois State Police vehicle in Clark County Friday night.

ISP troopers responded to eastbound lanes of I-70 just west of milepost 151 around 5:41 p.m. for a crash involving a squad car struck by another vehicle.

An ISP Troop 9 fully marked squad car was stationary on the right shoulder with its emergency lights activated while the trooper was outside investigating a separate weather-related crash. During the investigation, a red Ford approached the area and struck the rear of the ISP squad car – becoming the fifth Move Over Law-related crash this year, ISP said.

Illinois State Police

No injuries were reported.

The driver of the Ford, 32-year-old Tiffany Paige Henderson of Florissant, MO, was charged with violating Scott's Law, failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, and driving while license suspended.

According to ISP, 21 Move Over Law-related crashes happened last year. In 2022, ISP had 23 Move Over Law-related crashes where eight Troopers suffered injuries.